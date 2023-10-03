We bring you an update of some key pieces of information affecting employment law, and potentially employers, published over the last two months to help keep you up to date.

Immigration: Number of Home Office-approved sponsor employers, by visa route, as at 13 September 2023

Economic Crime: Lords to drop Anti-Money Laundering provisions in Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill

Trade Unions: TUC to report government to ILO over Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023

Workers' Rights: TUC launches AI taskforce to help fill legislative gap

Data Protection: ICO seeks views on first phase of draft biometric data guidance

HMRC Update: August Employer Bulletin

Immigration: Number of Home Office-approved sponsor employers, by visa route, as at 13 September 2023

The Home Office has published the number of approved employer sponsors, according to visa route, as listed on the Home Office's register of licensed sponsors on the specified date. As at 13 September 2023, Skilled Worker sponsors account for the majority of employers (80.70%). 10.75% of sponsors have a Global Business Mobility: Senior or Specialist Worker licence, and the remaining 13 work routes account for the remaining (8.55%).

Economic Crime: Lords to drop Anti-Money Laundering provisions in Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill

Peers in the House of Lords on 11 September 2023 sought to strike a compromise with the Commons over controversial provisions in economic crime legislation by curtailing a new corporate criminal offence while also limiting the size of companies caught in its net. Peers dropped plans by unanimous consent to expand corporate criminal liability in the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill to include a new offence making it a crime for companies that fail to prevent money laundering. But members of Parliament's upper chamber also voted 211-185 in favour of exempting only the very smallest of companies from a government offence holding companies criminally liable for failing to prevent fraud.

Trade Unions: TUC to report government to ILO over Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has announced that it is reporting the government to the International Labour Organization (ILO) over the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023. The TUC has stated that the legislation falls far below international legal standards and there are concerns that the legislation could be in breach of the UK-EU trade agreement. The ILO has already warned the government that existing and prospective legislation should be in line with ILO standards.

Workers' Rights: TUC launches AI taskforce to help fill legislative gap

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has announced the launch of a new AI taskforce as part of its 'urgent' call for new legislation safeguarding workers' rights. The taskforce has been launched following warnings that the UK is 'way behind the curve' on AI regulation, with many EU and other countries already drafting legislation specific to AI in the workplace. The taskforce will consist of leading specialists in law, technology, politics, HR and the voluntary sector with the primary purpose of filling any current legislative gaps in UK employment law around AI regulation at work. The taskforce will aim to publish an expert-drafted AI and Employment Bill in the early part of 2024.

Data Protection: ICO seeks views on first phase of draft biometric data guidance

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has published the first phase of draft biometric and data guidance, which explains how data protection law applies when biometric data is used in biometric recognition systems. The consultation on the first phase will close on 20 October 2023, with the second phase opening for a call of evidence in 2024.

HMRC Update: August Employer Bulletin

HMRC has published its bi-monthly magazine providing the latest information on payroll-related topics for employers and agents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.