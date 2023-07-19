ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

I wholeheartedly welcome the recent announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regarding its commitment to increase its support for whistleblowers.

The decision to address issues raised by those who come forward to alert the regulator to wrongdoing marks a significant step towards a more transparent and accountable financial industry.

The FCA's decision to initiate this reform stems from survey conducted among whistleblowers who had provided information to the regulatory body. This survey aimed to gain insights into their experiences and identify areas in need of improvement.

The results were disheartening, with most respondents expressing dissatisfaction with how their concerns were handled and the outcomes of their reports. Recognising the importance of whistleblowers and their vital role in detecting and addressing misconduct, the FCA has taken a proactive approach to enhance its processes and support those who raise concerns.

One of the key improvements outlined by the FCA is the provision of more detailed feedback to whistleblowers regarding the actions taken based on the information they provided. This is a crucial step towards instilling confidence in those who take the decision to blow the whistle.

By keeping whistleblowers informed about the progress and outcomes of their reports, the FCA aims to address concerns related to feeling unheard and doubts about the adequacy of investigations. Transparent and effective communication is paramount in fostering trust and encouraging individuals to come forward with valuable information.

Furthermore, the FCA recognises the importance of maximising the use of whistleblowers' information throughout its organisation. This involves leveraging data effectively and ensuring streamlined end-to-end whistleblowing processes.

By optimising data analysis and information sharing, the FCA can enhance its ability to identify and address misconduct promptly and efficiently. This not only benefits the whistleblowers who potentially risk their careers to expose wrongdoing but also contributes to a safer and more accountable financial sector.

To facilitate the reporting process, the FCA plans to enhance its webform, which is the most popular method for whistleblowers to contact the regulatory body. The aim is to capture every disclosure comprehensively, ensuring that no valuable information slips through the cracks. By providing a user-friendly and efficient reporting channel, the FCA demonstrates its commitment to facilitating the whistleblowing process and removing barriers that may discourage potential whistleblowers from coming forward.

One of the key aspects of a successful whistleblowing process is offering true channel choice. Here at Safecall, we would always recommend verbal as well as the option of written reports Statistics support the importance of a hotline in a successful whistleblowing process. A whistleblower hotline provides a medium for individuals to share their concerns that is empathetic and investigative, which online forms or voicemail options may not provide.

The FCA is also engaging with the Department for Business and Trade to support a comprehensive review of whistleblower legislation. This review aims to strengthen the wider whistleblowing system, ensuring that individuals who disclose wrongdoing are adequately protected and their concerns are addressed effectively.

These collaborative efforts with the government reflect the FCA's dedication to creating a supportive environment for whistleblowers and fostering a culture of accountability across the financial industry.

Whistleblowing hotline services and fraud hotlines play a vital role in providing the FCA with unique insights from inside the firms and markets it regulates. Over the years, whistleblowers have enabled the identification and resolution of critical issues, such as the mis-selling of loans, unscrupulous activities by unauthorised firms, and deficiencies in firms' internal whistleblowing procedures. Their contributions are invaluable in safeguarding the integrity and stability of the financial sector.

The core essence of a whistleblowing service – is to empower individuals to make a difference by speaking up and shedding light on misconduct and wrongdoing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.