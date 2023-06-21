Infographic Text as follows:
Safecall World Whistleblowing Day – 23rd June 2023
- 92% of leaders are likely to act on Whistleblowing reports to make positive change if they are aware of them 1
- 1 in 10 UK workers say that they have witnessed possible corruption, wrongdoing or malpractice 2
- 84% say they would make a whistleblowing report 3
But
- 69% don't report 4
So, why don't more workers report via an employee hotline or online whistleblowing channel
- 42 % believe that no action will be taken
- 44% fear retaliation
- 45%believe organisation is not ethically committed
- 55% don't want to get involved
- 55% believe it won't make a difference
- 57% believe there's no legal protection for whistleblowers
Yet 92% of leaders are likely to act
It's a question of trust in the organisations' whistleblowing system
Only 57% of British workers know their employer has a whistleblowing policy 11
Only 39% of organisations promote whistleblowing education to their workforce 12
Only 17% of organisations use an independent, impartial whistleblowing reporting channel 13
Promotion of services and impartiality of whistleblower hotlines and online reporting channels are the keys to whistleblowing implementation success
Footnotes
