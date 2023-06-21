ARTICLE

Safecall World Whistleblowing Day – 23rd June 2023

92% of leaders are likely to act on Whistleblowing reports to make positive change if they are aware of them 1

1 in 10 UK workers say that they have witnessed possible corruption, wrongdoing or malpractice 2

84% say they would make a whistleblowing report 3

But

69% don't report 4

So, why don't more workers report via an employee hotline or online whistleblowing channel

42 % believe that no action will be taken

44% fear retaliation

45%believe organisation is not ethically committed

55% don't want to get involved

55% believe it won't make a difference

57% believe there's no legal protection for whistleblowers

Yet 92% of leaders are likely to act

It's a question of trust in the organisations' whistleblowing system

Only 57% of British workers know their employer has a whistleblowing policy 11

Only 39% of organisations promote whistleblowing education to their workforce 12

Only 17% of organisations use an independent, impartial whistleblowing reporting channel 13

Promotion of services and impartiality of whistleblower hotlines and online reporting channels are the keys to whistleblowing implementation success

