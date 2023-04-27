EU Member States had until 17 December 2021 to implement the EU Whistleblowing Directive, but many have not completed the process, and some have not yet started. Our quick-view map shows the status of implementation of the Directive across EU jurisdictions, plus some others that are not in the EU, but geographically close by.

EU Whistleblowing Directive - Implementation status

