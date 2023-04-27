Join Robert Hunt, Christine Young and Jonathan Mattout in the first of two episodes on how to deal with witnesses and suspects. This first episode is focused on employment and the team discuss what issues should be considered, how we should deal with whistleblowers and witnesses, and what the employment options are when an employee has been found to have acted improperly.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.