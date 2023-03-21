self

Coffee Break

The Whistleblowers' Directive came into operation on 17 December 2021, yet at the time, only a few countries had implemented it as required. We have a chat with Janusz Tomczak, partner from our Polish firm and head of our expert group on investigations to find out what the implementation status of the Directive is looking like now, over a year on, and if there are delays, why they are happening. Joanna Mackey from Ius Laboris Ireland and UK puts the questions.

EU Whistleblowing Directive: Implementation map

