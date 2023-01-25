Infographic Text as follows

1 in 5: Nearly one in five organisations have whistleblowing processes that could be viewed as highly untrustworthy by their employees

92% of leaders are likely to act on Whistleblowing reports to make positive change if they know about them

BUT are whistleblowers actively encouraged?

57.5% are encouraged to speak up

36.9% are aware that they can speak up

7.6% are not aware of what to do

10.4% of HR respondents believe their colleagues may fear reprisal when reporting wrongdoing

42% of whistleblowing investigators have training. This represents a very real risk to organisations when investigating reports when trying to follow correct legal process

Despite it guaranteeing anonymous reporting, only 17% of organisations use an independent, impartial whistleblowing provider...why wouldn't you?

TRAINING IS MANDATORY for all business and organisations with 50+ employees in line with the EU Whistleblowing Directive

