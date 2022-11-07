UK:
Linda Hynes Discusses What New Protected Disclosures Legislation Means For Employers On News Talk's Breakfast Business Podcast
07 November 2022
Lewis Silkin
A new law coming into force in January will have a notable
impact on employers. It concerns a protected disclosure from
employees who are usually known as whistleblowers and it means that
if staff see wrongdoing, they can report it and not be fired.
Listen to the full podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/breakfast-business-with-joe-lynam/id1457593674?i=1000584618945
