ARTICLE

UK: Linda Hynes Discusses What New Protected Disclosures Legislation Means For Employers On News Talk's Breakfast Business Podcast

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK

Settlement Agreements: 5 Top Tips For An Employer Wrigleys Solicitors We answer five key questions to help employers avoid some common pitfalls in using settlement agreements.

Redundancy Consultation: What Should Employers Consult On And When? Wrigleys Solicitors In these uncertain times, some employers are unfortunately having to make difficult decisions about staffing, including carrying out redundancy exercises. A recent case in the Employment Appeal...

Some Big Whistleblowing Changes Are Coming Your Way... Safecall At the beginning of 2022 SafeCall made a pledge to heavily invest in the development of our whistleblowing platform.

Redundancies: What Is Pooling? Waterfront Solicitors LLP "Pooling" is a term that comes up in many redundancy situations but employers and employees are often confused as to what it means. Put simply, when more than one person...

Bathgate v Technip UK – Can Future Discrimination Claims Be Covered By Settlement Agreements? Herrington Carmichael In the recent case of Bathgate v Technip UK and others [2022], the Employment Appeal Tribunal has held that the Equality Act 2010 does not allow for the settlement of unknown future claims even where the wording of a Settlement Agreement attempts to do so.