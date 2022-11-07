A new law coming into force in January will have a notable impact on employers. It concerns a protected disclosure from employees who are usually known as whistleblowers and it means that if staff see wrongdoing, they can report it and not be fired.

Listen to the full podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/breakfast-business-with-joe-lynam/id1457593674?i=1000584618945

