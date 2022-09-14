ARTICLE

Since the onset of the pandemic, our global employment team has been monitoring the level and changing nature of risks around the world. Whilst some trends have accelerated i.e. whistleblowing regulations, there are some new and important developments that pose significant employment risks. We have mapped these across the major financial centers using an interactive data tool that visualizes the nature and impact of risk across multiple jurisdictions, helping support the prioritization of legal and commercial risks, as well as considerations for business preparedness.

Please contact employmentreports@hsf.com for further information and to request your copy of the tool.

