World Whistleblowers Day, June 23 2022 | Whistleblowing Statistics

Infographic Text as follows

€5.3bn LOST ANNUALLY TO PUBLIC CORRUPTION

21% of UK respondents felt that their workplace activelyencouraged their employees to speak up

13% of UK respondents had actively blown the whistle. Emblematic of a lack of trust in internal whistleblowing arrangements

53% of UK respondents also felt that their colleagues would be discouraged from whistleblowing by concerns that it might

harm their reputation or future career prospects

THE THREE MAIN REASONS FOR NOT REPORTING WRONGDOING

Fear of legal consequences (80% of individual respondents and 70% of organisations) Fear of financial consequences (78% of individual respondents and 63% of organisations) Fear of bad reputation (45% of individual respondents and 38% of organisations)

32% of U.S. organizations learned of fraud by external measures or accident

19% of frauds in private corporations exposed by EXPOSED BY PROFESSIONAL AUDITORS

43% of frauds in private corporations exposed by EXPOSED BY WHISTLEBLOWERS

22:1 FOR EVERY EUR 1 INVESTED IN WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION, THERE IS A POTENTIAL TO GAIN EUR 22 IN TERMS OF FUNDS RECOVERED

FRAUD LOSSES WERE 50% SMALLER at organisations with whistleblowing hotlines than those without

THE BEST WAY TO ENCOURAGE MORE WHISTLEBLOWING IS TO HAVE AN EXTERNAL AGENCY AND IMPROVE AWARENESS

71.5% of reporters who disclose their identity, it is the eventual follow up and conversation that engenders trust, improves communication lines, and provides actionable information to prevent minor issues from becoming larger, most costly problems

