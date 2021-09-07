self

We invited Karen Baxter from our UK firm, Lewis Silkin, and Síobhra Rush from our Irish firm, Lewis Silkin Ireland, to discuss internal investigations and the new EU Whistleblowing Directive that comes into effect in December. Karen takes us through a scenario in which an employee is accused of sexual harassment by another employer and shares tips on how to avoid any pitfalls, while Síobhra sets out for us the main changes to the whistleblowing regime in Europe.

Take a look at our page on Internal Investigations and Whistleblowing here.

We have also recently launched a chapter of our Global HR Law Guide on this topic, covering the rules in 25+ countries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.