ARTICLE

European Union: How To Conduct An Internal Investigation: Tips For HR (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

We invited Karen Baxter from our UK firm, Lewis Silkin, and Síobhra Rush from our Irish firm, Lewis Silkin Ireland, to discuss internal investigations and the new EU Whistleblowing Directive that comes into effect in December.

Listen to the episode →

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.