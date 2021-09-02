European Union:
Implementation Of The EU Whistleblowing Directive Across Europe
02 September 2021
lus Laboris
EU Member States have until 17 December 2021 to
implement the EU Whistleblowing Directive, though progress across
the region is not uniform. Our quick-view map shows the status of
implementation of the Directive across EU jurisdictions, plus some
others that are not in the EU, but geographically close
by.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
