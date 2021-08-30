You can read our detailed guide to the scheme here .

The current phase of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (aka furlough) began on 1 May 2021 and finishes on 30 September 2021, when the entire scheme will close. When the scheme ends, furloughed staff should either return to work or be made redundant.

The Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021 will impose a legal requirement for care home workers in England to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have a medical exemption. The last date for affected workers to get their first dose of the vaccine (so that they are fully vaccinated when the regulations come into force) is 16 September 2021. Guidance on the new rules is available here .

It is not yet known whether the UK will introduce domestic legislation to align with the Directive.

EU Member States have until 17 December 2021 to transpose the Directive into national law.

This Directive introduces measures designed to protect those reporting certain breaches of EU law. The protection extends to employees, workers and other categories of individual such as contractors, shareholders, job applicants and former employees. The Directive requires employers with 50 or more employees to have internal whistleblowing procedures which offer a range of reporting mechanisms and also highlight that reports can be made externally. Employers will be required to provide feedback to the whistleblower about their internal investigation. There are also measures to protect whistleblowers from retaliation from the employer and colleagues.

The Employment Bill is yet to be published.

EU Member States have until 1 August 2022 to transpose the Directive into national law. Whether the UK will need to do this is yet to be determined.

It is not yet known whether the UK will introduce domestic legislation to align with the Directive. However, UK law is already partially compliant with the Directive. The right for workers to receive a Day 1 written statement of particulars of employment came into force on 6 April 2020. Further, the Queen's Speech delivered in 2019 outlined plans to introduce a new Employment Bill which would include a right for all workers to request "a more predictable contract". Also, the Government is consulting on banning exclusivity clauses (see 19 below).

Family-friendly

New EU Directive on work-life balance for parents and carers This Directive includes measures designed to assist working parents and carers. The measures include: giving fathers / co-parents a Day 1 right to take at least ten working days' paternity leave and, after six months' service, to receive pay for such leave;

introducing a right to two months' paid parental leave per parent, which workers can take flexibly;

introducing a right to one week's unpaid carer's leave; and

extending the right to request flexible working to all working parents of children up to eight years old and to all carers. It is not yet known whether the UK will introduce domestic legislation to align with the Directive. However, UK law is already substantially compliant with the Directive. We already have laws providing for paid paternity leave, shared parental leave and flexible working requests for all. However, some minor changes to these rights would be needed, and a right to carer's leave would have to be introduced. The Government has indicated that it intends to introduce a right to carer's leave (see 17 below).