Tuesday 11 October at 2pm UTC



This year has raised its fair share of questions and uncertainties for investors, but an area that continues to flourish, for a number of reasons, is Private Capital.



Jersey Partner and Global Practice Leader in Mourants funds practice, Ben Robins, alongside Guernsey Partner, Darren Bacon, will discuss the current macro landscape of Private Capital: exploring how and why Private Capital has grown, its ability to generate returns in economically uncertain times and how it's re-balancing to reflect altered investor sentiment.



Jersey LP Partner Joel Hernandez, leader of thier Jersey funds practice, and Guernsey Partner, Frances Watson, will look at the Channels Islands' specific role in Private Capital structuring, offering the latest market insights and explaining why asset managers and investors are looking to the Channel Islands as a leading jurisdiction for structuring of Private Capital funds and investments.



And finally, Managing Director Mike Jones and Director Sally Rochester of Mourant Consulting will discuss the regulatory environment for Private Capital and how Mourant are helping asset managers, fund service providers and investors in the Channels Islands as they navigate an ever-shifting global regulatory landscape.

