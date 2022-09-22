ARTICLE

Dixcart has provided private client services for 50 years. The origins of the Group were as a Trust Company so they are therefore well equipped to assist with the formation and administration of trusts, foundations and private or managed trust structures. Dixcart offers trust and foundation services through six fully regulated and independent entities.

This webinar will provide a thorough overview of the options and opportunities for wealthy individuals and their families, and how our services can be tailored to each specific client.

There will be a discussion between six Dixcart panellists in order to highlight the most effective private wealth vehicles and structures, across the jurisdictions of Cyprus, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Malta, Nevis and Switzerland, which will include contingency planning, succession and inheritance planning, and the transfer of wealth to the next generation.

We will look at Trusts versus Foundations, how both continue to be an effective means of preserving wealth, distinguishing the precise characteristics between the two, and how both structures can be used successfully. We will also cover Funds, and how the use of a Fund can help provide greater legitimate control by the family over decision making and assets, as well as provide wider family involvement, particularly of the next generation.

We offer Fund administration services from our offices in Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Malta, which includes valuations, shareholder services, corporate secretarial services, accounting, and shareholder reporting. In addition, we will also briefly cover how Private Investment Funds (PIFs) and Exempt Private Fund structures can also be particularly relevant and attractive to HNWIs and family offices.

