Worldwide:
Webinar: Wealth Management: The Impact Of Recent Economic Trends And Suggested Solutions
05 January 2022
Dixcart Group Limited
This webinar will consider the recent economic trends that have
had the greatest impact on high net worth individuals, during the
past year.
The macro-economic overview will include trends such as:
quantitative easing, inflation and changing taxation policies.
A panel of international wealth management experts will then
discuss, the current risks that face HNWIs and various solutions
that might be put in place.
Solutions discussed will include; tax structuring options, new
portfolio and investment opportunities, how to balance the
competing demands of transparency and privacy, and current
relocation strategies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
