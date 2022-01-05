ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: Wealth Management: The Impact Of Recent Economic Trends And Suggested Solutions

This webinar will consider the recent economic trends that have had the greatest impact on high net worth individuals, during the past year.

The macro-economic overview will include trends such as: quantitative easing, inflation and changing taxation policies.

A panel of international wealth management experts will then discuss, the current risks that face HNWIs and various solutions that might be put in place.

Solutions discussed will include; tax structuring options, new portfolio and investment opportunities, how to balance the competing demands of transparency and privacy, and current relocation strategies.

