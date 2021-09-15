ARTICLE

Examine the opportunities and challenges arising from a pandemic world with a particular focus on those business personnel who may have found themselves in the wrong jurisdiction and how that might affect their personal taxation and corporate profits whether investing or trading.

We also look at opportunities for reshaping strategies. Investors with an eye for trends could find they have the opportunity to develop a diverse portfolio and transcend the pandemic as restrictions lift. The hospitality sector offers a good example of how good management teams have pivoted. Private Equity is still ongoing.

Speakers will include: Camilla Wallace (Partner, Head of Private Client Group) and Julian Mathews (Partner, Head of the Hospitality & Leisure Group).

Who should attend: Directors, Managers, Investors. Particularly relevant to those in the private equity fund space.

