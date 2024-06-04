Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus: The Overseas Funds Regime – An Update

Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus

In the latest in our series of Global Regulation Tomorrow podcasts focusing on the future of asset management regulation in the UK, Claire Guilbert, Uzmah Yunis and Anita Edwards discuss the key practical points firms should be considering following the Financial Conduct Authority's recent consultation on implementing the Overseas Funds Regime and subsequent developments.

Spotify/ Apple

