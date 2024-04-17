High net worth individuals are prioritising wealth protection and strategic wealth management strategies to navigate uncertain economic landscapes and safeguard their financial assets.

With clients impacted by inflation, compliance, and changing taxation, our experts give their advice on seizing the right opportunities as private clients plan for their future.

In Nevada, inflation and rising costs of living have not significantly impacted high net-worth clients' spending projections, but they have influenced portfolio management strategies, encouraging a shift towards fixed income investments, according to Lou Robinson. This is mirrored in Poland, where Magdalena Marciniak and Magdalena Dymkowska are seeing investors increasingly turning to long-term solutions like family foundations, which offer tax-efficient wealth management and succession planning.

Phillip Braude has found that compliance regulations, including anti-money laundering laws and data protection measures, are posing significant obstacles for private clients in Israel. Portugal is also facing the impact of changing regulations and taxation, but Florbela Pires and Vera Figueiredo stress that investment opportunities still exist, particularly in real estate and investment funds, and recommend using transparent investment strategies and conducting thorough due diligence.

View the full publication here - https://irglobal.com/publications/the-visionaries-march-2024/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.