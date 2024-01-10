We'll be working with Accountants on a range of subjects in 2023... including Time Management.

Why is this important?

We often hear the expression, "time is money" but the relationship between time and money is more complex.

Arguably time is MORE important than money. After all, you can use your time to make more money, but you can never use that money to buy more time. Time runs out for us all eventually, no matter how much money we've generated.

Also, we generally value our experiences beyond material things. It's hard to put a price on a cherished memory... but possessions have a monetary value. Time is, literally, priceless.

To be clear, we are not diminishing the need to have money, or the pursuit of wealth creation. But we encourage making the best use of time because that will bring the best rewards (including financial rewards).

