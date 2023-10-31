Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, Sioned Williams, a solicitor in our private client team, chats with investment managers Robert Daily and Aled Jones from Canaccord Genuity Wealth. They discuss their approach to helping individuals with their investment management, managing risks and the importance of having wills and lasting powers of attorney in place.

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast.

