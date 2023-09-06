The ADGM Foundations Regime offers a compelling alternative to trusts for individuals, families, and corporations seeking financial planning and structuring solutions. This innovative framework allows High Net Worth Individuals, families, and businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to access a highly sought-after product from a world-class international financial centre for the first time.

ADGM Foundations serve a wide range of purposes, including wealth management and preservation, family succession planning, tax planning, asset protection, corporate structuring, and fulfilling public interest objectives. They provide a powerful mechanism for consolidating various family assets into a single top holding entity. By utilizing a Foundation to hold family assets—be it business interests, properties, financial investments, or other valuable holdings—clear instructions can be legally established for the transfer of these assets upon succession.

