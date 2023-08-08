We were delighted to host the first of many private wealth dinners at The Ivy City Garden on 4 July. Despite yet another train strike and less than favourable British weather, it was well attended by individuals acting for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), investors and Family Offices.

With drinks beforehand followed by a sit-down meal in The Ivy's delightful Art Deco styled garden room, there were plenty of opportunities to build connections and share insights. We were also joined by two outstanding guest speakers, Mila Kluen and Henry Lamprecht.

Mila is Director of Communications at Steenvlinder; a Dutch based developer firm specialising in building bespoke homes for individuals and collective self-builders. Steenvlinder expanded into the UK in 2021 and is currently developing a site in Ashford having secured planning permission for 25 self-build dwellings. They are looking to start a shell apartment development next, and Mila confirmed that her company is actively looking to expand its network of advisers and professionals. She also noted that there is a big increase in HNWIs pushing sustainability to top of their wish list.

Our second speaker was Henry - Managing Director of Community Communications Partnership (The CCP). As a former Councillor in North London, Henry saw first-hand how bad communications could derail planning applications and went on to set up The CCP as a specialist PR agency for the built environment. His company has grown fast, and they have political specialists from all major parties. He commented in particular on the increasing importance of digital engagement with communities within the planning process. Although we have not yet dropped having site notices tied to lampposts, new technology is allowing significantly greater residential and stakeholder involvement.

After the speeches we had a change of seating to maximise networking opportunities and continue discussions about the latest real estate insights in the private client world.

