Regulation Tomorrow: Asset Management Series - The Role Of Host AFMs And Appointed Representatives (Podcast)
22 May 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
In the second in our series of Regulation Tomorrow podcasts on
the future of asset management regulation in the UK, Hannah Meakin,
Taher Ahmed and Anita Edwards discuss potential reforms to the way
regulatory hosting structures are used in the sector.
