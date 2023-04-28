ARTICLE

In the first in our series of Regulation Tomorrow podcasts focusing on the future of asset management regulation in the UK, Hannah Meakin, Taher Ahmed and Anita Edwards discuss some of the macro-themes arising from the FCA's recent discussion paper, DP23/2, on the future of the UK's asset management regime.

To view the podcast please click here.

