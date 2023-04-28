UK:
Regulation Tomorrow: Asset Management Series - Macro-Themes From FCA Discussion Paper DP23/2 (Podcast)
28 April 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
In the first in our series of Regulation Tomorrow podcasts
focusing on the future of asset management regulation in the UK,
Hannah Meakin, Taher Ahmed and Anita Edwards discuss some of the
macro-themes arising from the FCA's recent discussion paper,
DP23/2, on the future of the UK's asset management regime.
