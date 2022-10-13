ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

US and UK institutional investors believe growing pressure from investors for new solutions will have the biggest impact on innovation in the alternative asset management industry, according to new research* from diversified financial services group Ocorian.

The study, by the leading provider of fund administration, found that advances in technology and data analytics were ranked by US and UK institutional investors as having the second biggest impact on innovation in the alternative asset management industry.

This was closely followed by greater data on how different alternative asset classes perform in different market environments, which was ranked as having the third biggest impact on innovation. ESG was ranked as having the sixth biggest impact on innovation, behind regulatory changes and tax changes.

BIGGEST IMPACT ON INNOVATION RANKING Growing pressure from investors for new solutions 1 Advances in technology/data analytics 2 Greater data on how different alternative asset classes perform in different market environments 3 Regulatory changes 4 Tax changes 5 ESG 6 Other 7

Gerry Warwick, Director of Fund Services in UK and Ireland at Ocorian said: “Despite experiencing huge advances in technology, there remains a growing appetite from investors for new, innovative solutions, and it is this that is set to drive further innovation in the alternative asset management sector. For example we are seeing funds in areas such as space technology and a wide range of funds focusing on inventions. Particularly in the current market conditions, innovation – across everything from products to administration - has never been more important to ensure that the industry continues to thrive.”

Ocorian will be publishing the report findings on 13th October 2022, to sign up for this free report click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.