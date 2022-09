ARTICLE

Worldwide: Private Wealth Getting It Right Trusts, Foundations And Funds (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Wealth Management from Worldwide

LegalLingo: What Is A Sovereign Wealth Fund? Ropes & Gray Being an aspiring commercial lawyer often means being confronted by complex, often abstract, concepts.

The Family Office: How To Effectively Navigate The Complexities Of A Wealthy Family And Protect Its Capital (Video) Ocorian Family offices have always been unique and complicated, with variable family dynamics and multiple generations often spread across the world. The complexities of beneficial ownership...

Family Wealth Management Is Evolving - Are You Keeping Up? Collas Crill Building relations with client's successors should be a key objective for all advisers. A proactive approach to getting to know the next generation in a family is imperative if that business relationship...

Webinar: Private Wealth - Getting It Right: Trusts, Foundations And Funds Dixcart Group Limited This webinar will provide a thorough overview of the options and opportunities for wealthy individuals and their families, and how our services can be tailored to each specific client.

Offshore Trusts: Misunderstandings, Pitfalls And Solutions (3 Of 3) Dixcart Group Limited Establishing an effective Offshore Trust that is both operationally sound and achieves the Settlor's objectives is of paramount importance, but can be fraught with pitfalls.