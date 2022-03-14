As time ticks on, fewer and fewer teams have had greater exposure to asset management marketing than ours. Based on subjectivity of marketing, it is very challenging to anchor to any given opinion or position. Unlike the absolute nature of math and finance, there is never a concrete answer. The best you can do is form an opinion, test a hypothesis, analyze what happens, and allow your thinking to evolve.

All said, falling deeper into the abyss of asset management marketing than most, I have come to believe that there is one core question an industry marketer needs to ask herself or himself that guides everything going forward. And, although I have an opinion on the how best to answer the question, the anchor point for the industry is not found in the answer to the question, rather the question itself.

So. what is the question? Here goes.

As it pertains to all things marketing, do you want to be conservative and professional, or energetic, memorable, progressive and professional?

If I die tomorrow, and I am lucky enough to have contributed one thing to the marketing of alternative investments, this is the one thing - it doesn't matter how you answer the question above, both qualify as being "institutional."

I am going to resist every impulse in my body to expand further on the topic above. This is one of those moments where I am better off to let the significance of the message hang. Because when the intent of this message hits, it should knock you on your ass.

