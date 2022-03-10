ARTICLE

In this episode of our Private Wealth & Charities podcast series, Richard Norridge, Phoebe Fox and David Clarke, Chief Operating Officer (and formerly Director of Services) at the Royal National Institute of Blind People, discuss David's career to date, including his various roles within the British Paralympic Association, and the work he does at RNIB. Part 1 of 2.

