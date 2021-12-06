ARTICLE

Each of the Dixcart offices has an Asset Protection and Trust Team, providing a variety of wealth management services as detailed below.

Christine Breitler from our Swiss office and Peter Robertson from our Dixcart office in the UK, are the two members of the team we are introducing you to today.

Dixcart Asset Protections and Trusts

The Dixcart Group has almost 50 years of private client advisory expertise in the administration of trusts, foundations, and the provision of family office services. International clients can take advantage of these services from any one of our nine offices. We also have fully regulated, independent trust companies, located in the following jurisdictions: Cyprus, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Malta, St Kitts & Nevis, and Switzerland.

Dixcart provide the following international wealth management services:

Estate and international tax planning

Family office services

Formation and administration of family trusts

Formation and administration of foundations

Formation and management of managed trust companies

Formation and management of private trust companies / foundations

Provision of trustee services

Provision of protector services

Introduction to Christine Breitler and Peter Robertson

Christine joined the Dixcart Group in 1997. She was promoted to Head of the Dixcart office in Switzerland, in 2000. Christine has extensive experience in international tax planning as well as the formation and administration of Swiss and foreign companies.

Pete's key area of expertise is assisting families and individuals to manage their multi-jurisdictional wealth, as well as planning for the future. He was appointed a director in 2013 and subsequently appointed Managing Director of the Dixcart office in the UK, in 2018.

Christine Breitler

Head of Swiss Office

Advocate TEP

christine.breitler@dixcart.com

Christine has expertise regarding the establishment of trusts and foundations and provides advice on family office and wealth preservation services to both Swiss and international clients, including estate planning, tax, commercial matters, and immigration.

Relocation, and the movement of family members around the world, often presents opportunities to put in place tax neutral structuring of investments and provide the initial overview and planning necessary to ensure the responsible maintenance, management, and distribution of the wealth to the next generation.

Christine is on the Board of a number of client companies both in Switzerland and overseas.

Christine is a Law graduate of the University of Neuchâtel (Switzerland), and she qualified as a Swiss Attorney at Law in 1990 in Neuchâtel, and in 1993 in Geneva. She speaks English, French and Spanish and is a member of the Society Trust and Estate Practitioners, the British and Swiss Chamber of Commerce and the Geneva Art Law Centre.

Peter Robertson

Managing Director

LLB (hons) FCA TEP

peter.robertson@dixcart.com

Pete is a member of the international team at Dixcart UK and much of his work is with the Tax team and the Immigration team, working primarily with international, non-UK domiciled families in their planning for a move to or an investment into the UK. This often involves early stage tax planning, assistance with obtaining relevant visas to move to the UK and ongoing assistance over the subsequent years.

Pete also advises clients on their international tax residence and estate planning and is often asked for Dixcart UK's assistance with families and individuals managing their multi-jurisdictional wealth and future planning. This will normally entail working with advisers in the appropriate jurisdictions, to ensure that relevant tax and practical considerations have been incorporated into the planning.

Pete is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Solicitor. He became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 2006, completing his training at Blick Rothenberg LLP. In 2008 Pete became a member of the Law Society, qualifying as a Solicitor with the central London firm Pemberton Greenish LLP (currently he is a non-practising solicitor). He is a member of STEP and the International Fiscal Association.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.