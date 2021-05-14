Shepherd and Wedderburn has supported financial planning and wealth management business Advanta Wealth, based in Glasgow and London, with the next stage of its growth plans.

Our corporate finance team, headed up by Partner George Frier, has advised Advanta's management team, led by CEO Craig Webster, in a successful multi-million-pound investment by London-based Beech Tree Private Equity. The transaction will support Advanta's ambitious buy and build strategy.

Craig Webster, CEO of Advanta, said: "I am very grateful to the Shepherd and Wedderburn team for their hard work in a demanding timescale. We intend to accelerate organic growth both by recruiting additional advisers and targeting businesses which share our objectives and devotion to client service."

