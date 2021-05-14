UK:
Shepherd And Wedderburn Supports Advanta Wealth With The Next Stage Of Its Growth Plans
14 May 2021
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
Shepherd and Wedderburn has supported financial planning and
wealth management business Advanta Wealth, based in Glasgow and
London, with the next stage of its growth plans.
Our corporate finance team, headed up by Partner George Frier,
has advised Advanta's management team, led by CEO Craig
Webster, in a successful multi-million-pound investment by
London-based Beech Tree Private Equity. The transaction will
support Advanta's ambitious buy and build strategy.
Craig Webster, CEO of Advanta, said: "I am very grateful to
the Shepherd and Wedderburn team for their hard work in a
demanding timescale. We intend to accelerate organic growth both by
recruiting additional advisers and targeting businesses which share
our objectives and devotion to client service."
