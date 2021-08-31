At this hear webinar, in partnership with Switch2, our expert speakers discussed the options available to developers to combine utilities and realise revenue streams, benefiting the site and community. It addressed heat, water, electricity, solar and EV charging opportunities.

The presentations were given on:

What can be done to make decarbonisation affordable

Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy, Switch2 Energy

The agreements which need to be in place to deliver this

Colin Hall, Partner, Winckworth Sherwood

Originally published 17 June 2021.

