Environment Agency Introduces Economic Crime Unit

Introduction to the Economic Crime Unit's Mission

The Environment Agency has established an Economic Crime Unit (ECU) aimed at curbing money laundering and other financial crimes within the waste management industry. The ECU's mission, in the agency's own words, is "to ensure those working in waste management do the right thing and gangsters are unable to operate in the sector." This initiative comes in response to findings that nearly 20% of all waste in England is managed illegally.

Economic Impact of Waste Crime

Waste crime poses a significant financial burden on the UK economy, with estimated costs of around £1 billion annually. Despite efforts to combat this issue, fines collected by the Environment Agency in the fiscal year 21/22 amounted to only £6 million—highlighting the challenge of addressing the economic impact of these crimes effectively.

Focus Areas of the ECU

The newly formed ECU will prioritise:

Obtaining account freezing orders

Implementing restraint orders

Seizing cash and assets

Additionally, there will be an emphasis on initiating confiscation proceedings against individuals convicted of criminal waste offences, aiming to deter illegal activity and recover financial losses for the economy.

Expert Legal Support for Waste Management Compliance

Our firm specialises in advising individuals and corporations facing legal actions such as account freezing and restraint orders related to waste management. With extensive experience in defending against prosecutions by the Environment Agency, we are well-equipped to handle the complexities of waste offences. Our strong connections with waste management experts allow us to provide authoritative expert reports on waste treatment and compliance with regulatory standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.