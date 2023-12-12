With pollution risks significantly impacting ecosystems and human health, understanding and mitigating these risks are crucial.

Our latest report delves into the critical insights and solutions necessary for preventing and managing pollution incidents.

With in-depth analysis and specialist recommendations, this report encapsulates the essential knowledge shared during our webinar on 4 October 2023, ensuring you're well-equipped to navigate the environmental challenges within the energy sector.

Key highlights from the report

Understanding environmental risks: From soil and water pollution to air emissions and biodiversity damage, the energy industry faces a spectrum of environmental challenges, each with its own set of consequences.

Environmental risk management strategies: Learn about essential strategies and controls businesses can implement to manage and mitigate environmental risks, such as waste management plans, environmental impact assessments, and long-term monitoring.

Environmental Impairment Liability (EIL) Cover: Explore how EIL insurance acts as a safety net, filling the gaps left by general liability and property policies. It covers a wide range of pollution incidents, offering comprehensive protection.

Insight into risk appetite: Understand the types of risks the market welcomes and those it tends to avoid across the oil and gas, power, and mining sectors.

EIL's role in addressing ESG challenges: Discover how EIL aligns with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies, helping companies manage immediate and long-term environmental impacts, addressing climate risks, biodiversity, and reporting requirements.

Webinar recording

self

A Smarter Way to Risk

Managing environmental risks in the energy and natural resources sector webinar recording – 4 October 2023

Why download the report?

Critical insights: gain a deep understanding of the pressing environmental risks faced by the energy and natural resources industry.

gain a deep understanding of the pressing environmental risks faced by the energy and natural resources industry. Holistic solutions: discover a comprehensive set of strategies and insurance coverages that can mitigate these risks effectively.

discover a comprehensive set of strategies and insurance coverages that can mitigate these risks effectively. Future-proofing strategies: stay ahead by learning how EIL insurance not only safeguards against current risks but also prepares for emerging challenges in a shifting regulatory landscape.

stay ahead by learning how EIL insurance not only safeguards against current risks but also prepares for emerging challenges in a shifting regulatory landscape. Business advantages: learn how adopting EIL strategies can enhance risk management, protect balance sheets, and address ESG concerns effectively.

This report is a valuable resource for industry professionals, environmentalists, and businesses seeking to fortify their operations against environmental risks.

Download the report below to stay informed and take proactive steps towards a more sustainable and secure future for the energy industry.

Managing environmental risks in the energy and natural resources industry

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.