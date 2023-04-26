In an effort to reduce plastic, Sainsbury's has introduced vacuum packing its own brand minced beef to replace a plastic tray covered in film. Sainsbury's says that this change more than halves the amount of plastic previously used and also reduces food waste. Despite the significant environmental impact, customers have commented that the new packaging has negatively affected the meat inside, with some claiming that the appearance, taste and texture had changed. A Sainsbury's spokesperson said the new packaging does not impact taste or quality.

The introduction of more sustainable packaging is one that many brands are adopting. For example, Waitrose recently announced that the majority of its small wine bottles will be replaced with aluminium cans. This change is expected to save 320 tonnes of packaging and halve the amount of CO2 that is created when using single-use glass bottles.

For some consumers, seeing brands make significant changes to be more environmentally conscious is a huge draw. However it is important for brands to balance eco-friendly changes with ensuring the quality of their products. Brands should also bear in mind that any slogans or statements made about going green are not misleading as such "greenwashing" runs the risk of breaching advertising standards.

In February, Sainsbury's said it had become the first supermarket to vacuum-pack its beef mince as part of attempts to halve its use of own-brand plastic packaging by 2025. It suggested vacuum-packed meat would remain fresher as a result of removing all oxygen and take up less space in fridges and freezers despite containing the same amount of mince as before. www.telegraph.co.uk/...

