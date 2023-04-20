We all know that plastic in the ocean is a serious problem. According to the World Wildlife Fund, up to 90% of all seabirds and 52% of all sea turtles ingest plastic, and the current level of plastic pollution in the marine environment is set to quadruple by 2050.

In recognition of this problem, Greek company Blue Cycle is collecting plastic waste, including "ghost" fishing nets and shipping gear, from more than 38 locations in Greece, according to an article in the Scandinavian Mind newsletter. The waste, which includes nylon, polyester, polypropylene and polyethylene, is converted into pellets which are used for 3D printing at Blue Cycle's factory, as well as being sold on to other companies.

If recycled plastic pellets don't sound very exciting, then just take a look at what Blue Cycle turns them into, using 3D printing technology - gorgeous designer furniture, vases, plates, toys, and even beautiful flower pots, each one as unique as the mix of waste material it is made from.

And once a product reaches the end of its life, Blue Cycle asks customers to return it, so that it can be melted down and used for something completely new.

