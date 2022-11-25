Almost every designer is now focusing on sustainability as part of their brief. Design influences how we live, work and play, so all designers must ask themselves: How can you make your design more sustainable whilst still bringing joy and excitement? And, sustainable designs can have many faces - ranging from green buildings to upcycling consumer goods to electric vehicles.

In this podcast our head of Brands & Designs, John Coldham, chats to figures in the design world about how they are approaching sustainability, including:

Minnie Moll, Chief Executive at the Design Council. She leads the Design for Planet mission, which helps address the climate crisis;

Trystan Farnworth, Customer & Marketing Director, Aqua Libra Co, part of Britvic. He is an "executive change maker" driving sustainability in the F&B industry;

Natalie Davies, Managing Director of Ezee Group International Ltd. She designs and manufactures innovative products made from waste material; and

Gemma Perry, owner of the design studio House of Solus. She is a bespoke jeweller with specialism in redesign of quality pieces and upcycling jewellery.

Listen to the podcast

