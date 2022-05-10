Key innovators in biodegradable alternatives

Biodegradable Alternatives to Plastics

Global production of plastics has soared over the past 50 years to meet consumer and industry demand. Some estimate at least 8 billion metric tons of plastic has been produced since 1950, most of which has ended up in landfill or as detritus scattered across the world.

At current production rates there will be around 12 billion metric tons of plastic circulating the planet's ecosystem by 2050. That would mean we have more plastic in our oceans than fish.

How is innovation playing a pivotal role in providing alternatives to plastics? And who are the key players leading the way?

This article on, Biodegradable Alternatives to Plastics, looks at innovation trends across this technology area and has uncovered the following insights:

Significant investment and interest in biodegradable alternatives soared in the early 2000s, but has since stagnated

German chemical company, BASF, is the market leader in this space in US and Europe

Asia prioritises investment into innovation of biodegradable plastics and adhesive alternatives, with China, Japan and Korea accounting for 43% of inventions in this area.

Fill out the form below to gain access to the full article that delves deeper into investment and innovation in these bioplastic and sustainable adhesive technologies.

Download the full report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.