ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Great initiative from Apple to allow users to repair their own phones. This will allow users to keep their phones for longer, thus reducing environmental waste. By providing the repair kits and the replacement parts themselves, Apple retain control over quality, allowing them to protect their brand and their innovations.

Price could still be an issue. Apple are at the upper end of the market and are unlikely to sell their kits at bargain prices. Nevertheless, a repair will be much cheaper than a new phone!

The right to repair is a key environmental consumer issue, so it is good to see the giants of industry taking steps in this area.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.