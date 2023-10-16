In the first of a new season of Employment Espresso Pods, Partner Tim Leaver, together with Consultant Peter Frost and Senior Associate Sian McKinley, discuss the key employment-related proposals put forward by the Labour Party in its Green Paper last year and the recent party conference.
Particularly eye-catching proposals on Labour's agenda discussed in this podcast include: (1) a new single status of "worker", (2) unfair dismissal as a "day one" employment right, (3) a ban on zero hours contracts, and (4) trade union reform.
