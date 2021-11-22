UK:
Mandatory Vaccinations For Frontline NHS Workers Confirmed
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that COVID
vaccinations will become compulsory for frontline NHS workers in
England. Julian Cox, employment law specialist and Partner at BLM
cautioned that the mandate could expose the NHS to legal claims
ranging from unfair dismissal to discrimination based on
disability, maternity, religion or beliefs.
Speaking to People Management magazine, Julian said it
would be "vital for HR bodies within the NHS to follow
proper procedure as they implement mandatory vaccine policies, not
only to protect staff and patients, but to keep the NHS safe from
potential legal fallout in the months to come."
Click here to read the article in full.
