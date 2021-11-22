Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that COVID vaccinations will become compulsory for frontline NHS workers in England. Julian Cox, employment law specialist and Partner at BLM cautioned that the mandate could expose the NHS to legal claims ranging from unfair dismissal to discrimination based on disability, maternity, religion or beliefs.

Speaking to People Management magazine, Julian said it would be "vital for HR bodies within the NHS to follow proper procedure as they implement mandatory vaccine policies, not only to protect staff and patients, but to keep the NHS safe from potential legal fallout in the months to come."

