Shepherd and Wedderburn has been re-awarded, for another three years, the Platinum Employer Partner accreditation by STEP, the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, attaining the highest of three accreditation levels awarded under STEP's Employer Partnership Programme.

To achieve platinum accreditation, an organisation must show that the importance of learning and development is championed throughout the organisation, and demonstrate a positive work and learning environment.

Trent Weber, Senior Manager Employer Relationships at STEP, said: "It's fantastic that Shepherd and Wedderburn continue to enhance and invest in its learning and development provision and the level of support that it affords its people. We are pleased to be able to re-accredit the firm at the highest level as it remains an engaged and model Partner for STEP."

Gillian Campbell, Shepherd and Wedderburn's Head of Private Wealth and Tax in the north of Scotland and the firm's official STEP student mentor, said: "Our prestigious award from STEP validates the quality of the learning opportunities and support that we offer our professionals to be the best they can be in their chosen career. It also reflects our unwavering commitment to providing legal advice and client service of the highest quality."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.