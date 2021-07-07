Effective trustees are vital for charities. This popular session with James Sinclair Taylor and Sukanya Ransford assist potential and current trustees to understand their legal and governance duties and to assess the risks involved and will explore:

key issues to consider when becoming a trustee

legal and governance duties of a trustee

personal liability and risks for trustees

charity law and Charity Commission regulation and guidance

conflicts of interests management

serious incident reporting

