Effective trustees are vital for charities. This popular session with James Sinclair Taylor and Sukanya Ransford assist potential and current trustees to understand their legal and governance duties and to assess the risks involved and will explore:

  • key issues to consider when becoming a trustee
  • legal and governance duties of a trustee
  • personal liability and risks for trustees
  • charity law and Charity Commission regulation and guidance
  • conflicts of interests management
  • serious incident reporting

