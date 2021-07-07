To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Effective trustees are vital for charities. This popular session
with James Sinclair Taylor and Sukanya Ransford assist potential
and current trustees to understand their legal and governance
duties and to assess the risks involved and will explore:
key issues to consider when becoming a trustee
legal and governance duties of a trustee
personal liability and risks for trustees
charity law and Charity Commission regulation and guidance
conflicts of interests management
serious incident reporting
