This is the first in a three-part series examining how the law allowed the Post office scandal to happen and the role now being played by the law and those who work within it in redressing what has been described as the largest miscarriage of justice in legal history. In particular, it looks at how the Post Office was able to bring criminal prosecutions against so many and what is now being done to overturn those wrongful convictions. This part considers the background to the crisis, the beginning of public interest and the proceedings in the High Court.

