In this 22nd episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we look at some recent developments relating to enforcement of judgments, litigation funding and class actions as well as an important Court of Appeal decision on ADR that came out in late November, and a couple of interesting recent decisions on exclusion clauses and the Unfair Contract Terms Act.

This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant in our litigation team, who is joined by Alex Oddy, a disputes partner, and Martin Hevey, a senior associate in our disputes team.

