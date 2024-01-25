The textbook is a practical and concise but thorough survey of the many legal issues affecting airspace and subsoil. The book covers freehold and leasehold ownership, easements, manorial rights, conveyancing and land registration, leasehold enfranchisement, adverse possession, minerals and developing above and below existing buildings.

The second edition updates the book to cover developments in the law over the four years since publication of the first edition, including the decisions of the Supreme Court in Fearn v Board of Trustees of Tate Gallery and of the Court of Appeal in LM Homes v Queen Court Freehold Company Ltd, Alford House Freehold Ltd v Grosvenor (Mayfair) Estate and Wynne-Finch v Natural Resources Body for Wales. The second edition also expands the discussion of a number of topics from the first edition.

You can purchase a copy here.

