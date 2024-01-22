UK:
Case Review: Non-Assignment Clauses And Transferring The Right To Arbitrate By Operation Of Law
22 January 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The disputes team have written an article discussing an
interesting recent Court of Appeal decision. The Court considered
the impact of non-assignment clauses and the transfer of the right
to arbitrate in the context of assignment to an insurer by
operation of law. Norton Rose Fulbright acted for the
appellant.
The full article can be in our Legalflyer update here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK
Paul v Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust [2024]
Deka Chambers
Supreme Court restricts secondary victim claims to those who witness an accident but removes the requirements that a claimant must witness a "sudden shock to the nervous system" caused by a "horrifying" event...