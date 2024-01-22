The disputes team have written an article discussing an interesting recent Court of Appeal decision. The Court considered the impact of non-assignment clauses and the transfer of the right to arbitrate in the context of assignment to an insurer by operation of law. Norton Rose Fulbright acted for the appellant.

The full article can be in our Legalflyer update here.

