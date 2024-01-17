Following the government's announcement in November that the UK would join the Hague Convention of 2 July 2019 on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters, the UK has moved quickly to sign the Convention, which it did last Friday, 12 January 2024.

We understand that steps are being taken to put in place the necessary implementing legislation and court rules so that the UK can move forward with ratification – following which the Convention will enter into force for the UK twelve months later. It will then provide a uniform framework for the recognition and enforcement of judgments between the UK and the other contracting states, which include all EU member states except Denmark.

For more information on the Convention see our previous blog post here.

