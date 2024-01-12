As the end of another eventful year approaches, our Litigator's Yearbook 2023 (England and Wales) looks back at what 2023 has had in store from the perspective of the commercial litigator. It outlines key developments relating to the following topics: litigation funding, class actions, ESG litigation, ADR, jurisdiction and enforcement, privilege, disclosure, expert evidence, Part 36 offers, settlement, costs, crypto assets, contracts and other issues.

CLICK HERE to access the Litigator's Yearbook.

For those interested in developments affecting the UK disputes landscape more broadly, in our Disputes Yearbook 2023 our London disputes experts outline key developments relating to: ADR, arbitration, banking litigation, commercial litigation, construction disputes, corporate crime and investigations, financial services regulatory, insurance disputes, intellectual property disputes, procurement disputes, professional liability and public law.

CLICK HERE to access the Disputes Yearbook.

